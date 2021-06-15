Panthers OL Cameron Erving expects to be front-runner at left tackle

The Carolina Panthers have had issues finding a long-term starter at left tackle ever since Jordan Gross retired in 2014. Last season, it was Russell Okung’s injuries that derailed the train, adding to a long string of failures on the blind side.

This year, we don’t even have a good idea of who the starter is going to be. Ask Cameron Erving and he’ll tell you he expects to be the front-runner once training camp begins, which is what he told the media on Tuesday.

Cam Erving says he'll be healthy for the start of training camp and expects to be the front runner at left tackle. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 15, 2021

Erving has played every position along the offensive line during his career, and his 75 games of experience should be helpful at least on some level. For what it’s worth, Erving feels most comfortable at left tackle.

That said, starting him at the most important position in the trenches could go bad quick. When he was first signed by the Panthers back in March, Pro Football Focus noted that Erving was their lowest-graded offensive lineman in the NFL over the last three seasons.

Other candidates on the roster who might challenge him for that starting role include Trent Scott and Greg Little.

Okung is starting to look pretty good, though.

