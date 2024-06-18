Panthers officially sign UFL WR Daewood Davis

A signing that was nearly two weeks in the making is now official.

As announced on Tuesday, the Carolina Panthers have signed wide receiver Daewood Davis. The 25-year-old played for the United Football League’s Memphis Showboats during their 2024 campaign.

Before hitting the pros in 2023, the Broward County, Fla. native split his collegiate career between the University of Oregon and Western Kentucky University. He’d shine in his two years for the Hilltoppers, reeling in 106 receptions for 1,625 yards and 15 touchdowns between 2021 and 2022.

Davis then signed with the Miami Dolphins after going undrafted in 2023. He was later waived with an injury settlement during the team’s roster cutdown in August.

The Showboats would sign the 6-foot-2, 195-pounder a few months after his release from Miami. He’d go on to record the seventh-most receiving yards (446) and second-most receiving touchdowns (five) in the league, earning a spot on the inaugural All-UFL Team.

With Davis now onboard, Carolina’s roster now sits at a round 90 players.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire