Panthers officially announce hiring of new OC Ben McAdoo

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has fielded a battered and broken offense throughout much of his two-year tenure. And, apparently, Ben McAdoo is the man to fix it.

The team made things official on Monday, announcing the hiring of McAdoo as the franchise’s new offensive coordinator. As first reported by Joseph Person of The Athletic, the two sides came to an agreement on Sunday.

During his exit interview back on Jan. 10, Rhule had stated his desire for a candidate who had an actual track record of calling an offense—preferably in the NFL.

“I’d like to have someone who has experience having done it, having been a coordinator,” he said. “It’s one thing to have suggestions and all those things. It’s another thing to make the call and have success, not had success, learn from your success.”

Regardless of the resounding consensus on the move, McAdoo certainly fits that bill. Prior to serving as the head coach of the New York Giants for the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the then 37-year-old was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator in 2014.

Over his two campaigns at that post, the Giants ranked 10th and eighth in total offense and 13th and sixth in points scored, respectively. Following his firing from New York, McAdoo went on to become the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and was then hired as a consultant for the Dallas Cowboys this past season.

Related

Panthers unable to 'come to an agreement' with Thomas McGaughey

Related

PFF latest to send top OT prospect to Panthers in 2022 mock draft

List