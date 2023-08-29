Panthers officially announce cuts of 22 players on Tuesday morning

The Carolina Panthers have officially made 24 moves in the journey to their initial roster.

As announced on Tuesday morning, the team has thus far made a total of 22 cuts on the day. The following players have been released or waived:

In addition to those departures—whether they be temporary or permanent—Carolina also moved a pair of defensive linemen to the shelf. Right guard Austin Corbett has been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list (knee) while defensive end Henry Anderson has been placed on injured reserve (undisclosed).

With the roster currently at 56 players, the Panthers must make three more moves to get down to the 53-man limit by 4 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire