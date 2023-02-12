Should Panthers offer a ‘windfall of draft picks’ for Ravens QB Lamar Jackson?

Are the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson getting closer to a divorce? And if they are, can the quarterback-needy Carolina Panthers somehow come in on the rebound?

Perhaps.

On Saturday afternoon, a report from NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo gave us the latest look into the ongoing contract negotiations between the Ravens and 2019’s Most Valuable Player. With Jackson’s deal set to expire, Baltimore is expected to utilize the franchise tag if a long-term agreement is not reached in the coming weeks.

But even if he is tagged, Jackson could still find himself elsewhere. Rapoport, Pelissero and Garafolo stated that the Ravens may be enticed by a “windfall of draft picks” if the relationship continues to sour.

The report reads:

The Ravens could tag Jackson and explore options for a trade, with surely no shortage of suitors for one of the NFL’s most dynamic talents. Jackson would effectively have veto power over his destination, since he’d need to sign the franchise tender to complete the deal and any team giving up the level of compensation would want to work out a contract.

If Baltimore places the non-exclusive franchise tag (worth $32.416 million) on Jackson, that would allow him to negotiate a contract with another team; if the Ravens don’t match, they’d get two first-round picks as compensation and Jackson would get a new home.

Now, should the Panthers be one of those suitors? Should they be willing to part with a “windfall” of picks for Jackson?

For the sake of this question, we’ll use last offseason’s swap of Deshaun Watson—since Jackson is reportedly seeking Watson levels of guaranteed money—as a parameter. And to get him (and a sixth-round pick), the Cleveland Browns parted ways with the following:

Three first-round picks

One third-round pick

Two fourth-round picks

So, do you think Carolina should be willing to bite? Tell us!

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire