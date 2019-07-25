Panthers offensive line starting healthy

During training camp last year, the Panthers endured what could reasonably be called a catastrophe on their offensive line.

This season, they at least start with a full group.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While the Panthers put three players on the physically unable to perform list (wide receiver Torrey Smith and linebackers Jermaine Carter and Brandon Chubb) as they reported to camp, the real news was the players they didn’t.

New center Matt Paradis and returning tackle Daryl Williams were not listed, after they missed most of the offseason work recovering from 2018 injuries.

Williams went down with a knee injury in training camp last year, tried to return but it didn’t last long. That ruined his potential for a long-term deal, after earning All-Pro honors the year before at right tackle. He came back on a one-year prove-it deal.

Paradis broke his leg last year with the Broncos, but was a priority signing for the Panthers, as they needed a replacement for the retired Ryan Kalil.

Getting them back gives the Panthers options, which they lacked last year. When Williams went down and left tackle Matt Kalil struggled with knee problems, the Panthers were caught short, and scrambled all year.

They found out former second-rounder Taylor Moton was a reliable right tackle, and they traded up in this year’s second round to take Greg Little with an eye toward him becoming their left tackle of the future. They could look at Williams at left tackle if Little’s not ready or left guard if he is. If that’s how it shakes out, it gives them the potential of a strong line (with Paradis and Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner), though they never got to see it during the offseason.

Story continues

With Cam Newton coming off shoulder surgery, keeping him on his feet is a good thing, and having all their linemen well at the beginning of camp is a good start.