Panthers’ offensive line largely absent during Wednesday’s practice

It’s bad enough that the Carolina Panthers’ offensive line is, well, bad. But it’s better to be bad and present than not present at all.

On Wednesday, fresh off their Week 13 bye, the Panthers practiced without a handful of interior linemen. That bunch included starting guards John Miller and Michael Jordan as well as Trent Scott, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this past Monday.

Here’s the first return of the injury report ahead of Carolina’s Week 14 clash with the Atlanta Falcons:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status G John Miller Ankle DNP G Michael Jordan Hamstring DNP DT DaQuan Jones Non-injury DNP

Following the practice, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Miller is probably out for Sunday. The seventh-year veteran has missed four games, including a trio from an injured reserve stint from Weeks 8 to 10, due to his ankle injury.

Rhule, additionally, believes there’s a “small possibility” that Jordan suits up. If he and/or Miller are not active, that’ll leave the opportunities on the interior open to Dennis Daley—who will likely be supplanted at left tackle by a returning Cameron Erving—and rookies Brady Christensen and Deonte Brown.

