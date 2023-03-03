Panthers OC Thomas Brown receives praise from 2023 NFL draft prospect

2023 NFL draft prospect and now former University of Miami tight end Will Mallory didn’t spend too much time with Thomas Brown. Nonetheless, he’s quite happy for his old offensive coordinator.

During his media availability at the NFL Scouting Combine on Friday, Mallory was asked by Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer about Brown—the former play caller and running backs coach for the Hurricanes. The soon-to-be pro had nothing but praise for the newly-minted coordinator.

“He’s a great coach and a great person,” Mallory replied. “So, obviously, that was a long time ago. Freshman year. But I think all the guys that were in his running back room really, really loved him and respect him. I feel like I learned a lot from him. And he’s a great coach, great person. So I’m excited for his opportunity.”

Brown received that opportunity back on Feb. 17, when the Panthers officially hired him away from Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams.

And, hey, given Carolina’s need at the tight end position, maybe Mallory will get to see Brown real soon.

More!

Will Levis: Breaking down film with Frank Reich, Panthers was fun CJ Stroud: I've been the best player in college football two years in a row Bryce Young: I've been this size my whole life

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire