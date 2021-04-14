Panthers OC Joe Brady will be at Justin Fields Pro Day Wednesday

Josh Alper
The Panthers had head coach Matt Rhule and General Manager Scott Fitterer at former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields‘ first Pro Day workout in March, but their quarterback situation changed since that workout.

Carolina acquired Sam Darnold in a trade with the Jets last week and Rhule said this week that the move gives them the flexibility to take the best player available with the eighth overall pick in the draft. Rhule didn’t rule out a quarterback qualifying for that label and Darnold’s arrival won’t lead the team to skip out on Fields’ second workout.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that offensive coordinator Joe Brady and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan will be in Columbus, Ohio to watch Fields work out.

They’ll be joined by representatives from the 49ers, Patriots, Falcons, Jets, and Broncos as the pre-draft process winds down.

Panthers OC Joe Brady will be at Justin Fields Pro Day Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

