Panthers OC Brad Idzik on improving WR room: We’re gonna strip this thing down to the bolts

New Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Brad Idzik doesn’t plan on picking up where the last coaching staff left off.

The 32-year-old spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, his first presser since being hired to the offensive coordinator position. When asked how he plans on improving the team’s production from its wide receivers, Idzik stated that they’re starting from scratch.

“Just lookin’ at the group—from here forward, operatin’ with a blank slate,” he replied. “So we are starting from square one with every single guy and investing in ’em and his development this offseason.

“From a veteran who’s been around like Adam Thielen and Diontae Johnson, all the way down to a young guy like Jonathan Mingo goin’ into his second year—we’re just letting them show us, through the things they put on tape this offseason, what is there progression looking like now currently? So we’re just excited to really just strip these things down to the bolts and build things up one day at a time.”

Fortunately, there’s almost nowhere to go but up for the group. Carolina’s wideouts struggled mightily with gaining separation through the 2023 campaign, one that saw the passing offense finish dead-last in the NFL at 161.2 yards per game.

Despite not having control of the play-calling duties just yet, Idzik may be the perfect man for that job. Prior to his career on the sidelines, the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder was a standout receiver at Mercer Island High School and played some college ball at Lehigh University and Wake Forest University between 2010 and 2012.

Idzik would then go on to coach the position, serving as the assistant wide receivers coach in Seattle for three seasons and as the wide receivers coach for Tampa Bay in 2023.

So, the Panthers’ pass catchers may be in good hands.

