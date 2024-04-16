Panthers OC Brad Idzik gives his thoughts on Bryce Young

So, what does the new offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers think about his new quarterback?

Brad Idzik, who is entering his very first season at the position, spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon. He was asked about his thoughts on Bryce Young.

“Obviously, a winner,” Idzik replied. “He finds a way to win. His arm talent is phenomenal. He makes great, professional throws all over the field—the short, intermediate and down the field as well.

“But he’s a winner, and that’s something you can’t truly quantify all the time. We’re really excited to have him here. We’re really excited to watch him progress this offseason alongside his teammates.”

Young’s progress will be one of the main storylines of the 2024 season, especially after a rough rookie campaign. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick averaged just 179.8 passing yards per game with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, as the Panthers finished dead-last in the NFL in total offense.

So, Idzik was then asked what he’s seen from Young since beginning the offseason workout program.

“You look at the film, and he put plenty on tape to show you that this is the guy we thought he was,” he said. “But as far as who we see now, we’re in the classrooms right now. So we’re really excited to see that professionalism that he brings to the table—why he won so much throughout every step of his career. We’re excited to build on that and just watch him progress as we get the chance to hit the field with him and watch him take this team and lead it.”

