Panthers OC Ben McAdoo provides interesting update on QB battle

As the Carolina Panthers look for their next starting quarterback, their fans might be excused for having a rather low bar when it comes to the qualification for the player who will take the snaps Week 1.

Ben McAdoo, their offensive coordinator, might be of a similar mind.

When meeting with the media following practice on Tuesday, McAdoo provided an update on the battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield and added a rather colorful analogy:

As long as we don’t resort to cannibalism, I think we have a chance to get out of this pretty good. They’re both going to be better players after we come out of camp and playing really good football. We’re just going to let it play itself out. I think the worst thing you can do is rush to a decision. Just have some patience.

McAdoo also talked about how the two quarterbacks are splitting reps in practice, as the coaching staff wants the battle between the pair of former first-round picks to be both “fair” and “just.”

“Up until this point, when you walked in the room, you didn’t know if it was going to be a cold, dark room or what kind of room is going to be,” the offensive coordinator stated. “But it’s certainly not. It’s a room where these guys are open, and they have conversations and help each other out. They encourage each other. It has been really good to see. They’ve been pros. That’s what you want.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that the job was Mayfield’s “to lose.” According to some who cover the team, such as John Ellis of Fox Sports Upstate, Mayfield has been on point during camp:

All the things people are raving about regarding Baker Mayfield (true facts) are the same things I’ve been showing you on tape, and feeding you from practice updates for a week. He was very good today, but he’s been on point since he got here. — John Ellis (@1PantherPlace) August 8, 2022

No colorful analogies needed there.

