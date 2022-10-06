Panthers OC Ben McAdoo: I haven’t made an impact yet

Whether the Carolina Panthers really wanted a “rockstar” offensive coordinator or not, Ben McAdoo hasn’t been playing any of the right notes thus far. And he knows it.

The struggling play-caller, amidst a nightmarish run for his unit, took questions prior to Thursday’s practice. When asked about the catch percentages of the team’s receivers and tight ends, McAdoo gave an interesting and honest response.

“Well, when you look at it, I was brought in here to make an impact, right? And it hasn’t happened yet,” McAdoo said. “Now, that doesn’t mean we’re discouraged or . . . it’s, we’re four games in, right? So, we got another game this week and we’re excited at the opportunity we have this week and we have a tremendous opponent coming in here this week.”

He’s not wrong about that opponent, as the San Francisco 49ers are pretty much at or near the top of every major defensive statistic through four weeks. They currently rank second in in total yards allowed (234.5 per game), pass defense (161.3 yards), run defense (73.3 yards) and sacks (15) and have allowed the fewest points per game (11.5).

On the flip side, the Panthers offense is well-situated in the NFL’s basement. Carolina has averaged the fewest total yards per game (262.3) and boast the worst third-down conversion rate (25.5 percent) behind the reeling Baker Mayfield.

So, uh, tough week to have a tough opponent, huh?

