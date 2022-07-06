Panthers OC Ben McAdoo didn't like Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold as prospects. Now he's coaching both of them

The Carolina Panthers have traded for Baker Mayfield, adding the former Cleveland Browns starter to a quarterbacks room previously headlined by Sam Darnold.

The two quarterbacks will compete for the starting job in Charlotte, but it isn't the first time they've competed. The two were the top contenders to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, with Mayfield eventually going first to the Browns and Darnold No. 3 to the New York Jets. Both have now landed in Carolina.

Calling plays for whichever quarterback takes the field for the Panthers will be offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, who was previously head coach of the New York Giants.

Mayfield and Darnold won't be completely unknown quantities for McAdoo, as his past comments on them as draft prospects resurfaced shortly after the trade on Wednesday thanks to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith.

Here's how McAdoo described Mayfield to the New York Post as he was coming out of a Heisman Trophy-winning career out of Oklahoma:

“He’s got an edge to him, I like that. He’s gonna lead, they’re gonna follow him,’’ McAdoo said of Mayfield. “I didn’t see a lot of pro-style football in his college tape. And if you’re short you have to be able to make up for it some way, somehow, and personality doesn’t do that.” I didn’t think he was a great athlete. This guy is kinda like a pocket quarterback that is short and with small hands, that’s what I worry about.’’

And here's what was said about Darnold, who was arguably more hyped as a prospect:

“I think the kid the Jets drafted has a lot of magic in his game,’’ McAdoo said. “I think he’s special. He’s obviously a talented guy, he can make plays with his feet. I’d just have a hard time drafting a guy in the first round where you don’t necessarily like the way he throws.

“He can overcome it, guys have, but that’s something that’s a challenge for me. I’m gonna be looking at that, trying to fix it, because it’s a fundamental flaw, and I believe in the fundamentals. The quarterback, his No. 1 job is to pass the football. If I don’t like the way he throws the ball, I have a hard time picking him, right?’’

It's hard to say McAdoo was off the mark with either.

Both Mayfield and Darnold had their moments with their original teams, Mayfield much more so than Darnold, but they have both arrived in Carolina after seemingly hitting a wall in their NFL development.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are teammates. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

McAdoo also happened to nail the top talents in the draft, naming Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen as his top quarterback thanks to "high ceiling" and rating Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson, a future MVP winner, second. He had Josh Rosen, taken 10th overall by the Arizona Cardinals, between Darnold and Mayfield.

It's hard to see those comments creating awkwardness for McAdoo and his quarterbacks given how far they were in the past, but it goes to show how NFL player movement can be a funny thing.

Panthers WR Robby Anderson criticized Baker Mayfield too

Where there might be some awkwardness is Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson's meeting with Mayfield.

Anderson, who played with Darnold on both the Jets and Panthers, raised eyebrows in April when responded to a Panthers fan post on Carolina potentially acquiring Mayfield with a one-word comment: "Nooooo."

Someone check on Robby Anderson 😂 pic.twitter.com/gzKezdIrvV — PFF (@PFF) July 6, 2022

Anderson later walked back those comments, telling reporters he was trying to defend Darnold:

“I said what I said. That was just my thinking out loud ... Just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback. That’s it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback in that sense. You know what I'm saying? That’s it.’’

Perhaps sensing such chatter, Anderson posted video of himself making those comments on Wednesday, adding he doesn't have an issue with Mayfield.

I don’t have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative. pic.twitter.com/52GhVHget4 — Robbie Anderson (@chosen1ra) July 6, 2022

For a team not expected to be very good this season, the Panthers do not lack for storylines.