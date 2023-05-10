Panthers not part of Wednesday’s early schedule release

You’ll just have to wait until tomorrow, Carolina Panthers fans.

This morning, the NFL announced a few of their marquee matchups, holiday brouhahas and overseas trips before Thursday night’s full schedule release. And of the eight games made known on Wednesday, zero involve the Panthers.

They are, instead, as follows:

2023 International Games

Black Friday

Week 12: Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Christmas Day

New Year’s Eve

Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Luckily (or unluckily depending on the company you keep), you won’t have to spend your Christmas or New Year’s Eve glued to a screen rooting on your Panthers. You can also have all of Black Friday to get to those discounts!

So now, we’ll see what tomorrow’s entire slate brings and what that potentially means for the Panthers’ (and your) future plans.

