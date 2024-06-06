Panthers’ Nolan named UFL’s Coach of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In just his second season at the helm of the Michigan Panthers, head coach Mike Nolan has been named the United Football League’s Coach of the Year.

Nolan has led the Panthers to a 7-3 record and a spot in the USFL Conference Championship Game against the Birmingham Stallions. Under his coaching, the team sent seven players to the All-UFL Team this year.

He first took over the team in 2023 while they still played in the USFL. Nolan was asked to turn around a team that had went 2-8. He brought them up to 4-6 in 2023 and narrowly got them to the USFL Championship Game. Now a year later, he has a chance to win another big game.

Nolan has spent more than 40 years coaching football, including stops in the NFL where he served as head coach of the San Francisco 49ers and as a position coach for several other franchises.

The Panthers hope to keep the magical season going with a win against the Stallions on Saturday in Birmingham. That game is set to kick off at 3 p.m. ET.

