Panthers, NFL still silent on David Tepper

It's been two days since video emerged of Panthers owner David Tepper throwing a drink onto fans at EverBank Stadium before storming out of his suite.

The NFL has acknowledged awareness of the video, but has said nothing more. The Panthers have declined comment. The Jaguars, at whose stadium the incident occurred, had nothing to say.

On Tuesday morning, PFT asked both the Panthers and the NFL is there's anything to add. Neither the team nor the league provided further comment beyond what they've already said, which is basically nothing.

If there was going to be a denial or an explanation/excuse, it surely would have surfaced by now. In a world that moves at the speed of tweet, two days is two weeks. Maybe two months. Maybe two years.

At this point, it's fair to conclude Tepper did what the video shows he did. Why hasn't he said anything about it? He's worth $20.6 billion. He owns an NFL team. How can he remain silent on this?

His lawyers might be telling him to say nothing, since anything he says can and will be used against him, if/when he's sued for assault and/or battery. But nothing he says will change what he did, unless he has a semi-plausible defense.

There's no harm in apologizing for something like this. There's plenty of harm in remaining silent. And there's apparently no one on the payroll who can persuade him of the importance of truly being sorry — and of saying so.