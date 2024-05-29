Panthers NFL Draft grades: Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

The Carolina Panthers had some gaping holes at the linebacker position, with star player Frankie Luvu departing in the offseason. New general manager Dan Morgan is hoping he hit on a potential replacement in a value spot with the selection of Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace in the third round.

With veterans Shaq Thompson and Josey Jewell likely locked in as starters heading into the season, it’s tough to project Wallace seeing a ton of snaps early on in his career. Wallace will perhaps have to wait one more season, barring injury, and further develop his high-ceiling skillset while making the most of the limited snaps he should see.

Speedy, explosive, rangey, and possessing a solid build, Wallace could have gone quite a bit earlier than this spot. Given his natural playmaking ability, Wallace should have some impact on this defense sooner rather than later.

Grade: B+

