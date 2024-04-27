Panthers NFL Draft grades: Jonathon Brooks, RB, Texas 46th overall

The Carolina Panthers continue to stack talent around their young quarterback after addressing receiver in the first round. Now they find some help in the running attack after a trade down with Texas running back Jonathon Brooks at 46th overall.

Brooks projects as the immediate starter in Carolina; though the Panthers have the likes of Chuba Hubbard and Miles Sanders on the roster, Brooks is clearly the most talented back the moment he walks into that building. Carolina will have plenty of talent to lean on in the running attack between the three.

Explosive, quick, powerful, and possessing excellent balance, Brooks will be productive early on for Carolina as they look to ease more pressure off of Bryce Young. Expect to see Brooks as a potential every down back in Charlotte. Though it begs the question if running back was the right fit for Carolina given the talent on the board.

Grade: C+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire