Panthers have NFL’s 2nd-most salary cap space following mandatory minicamp

On Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic hinted that the Carolina Panthers could be in the market for a new pass rusher. But do they have the appropriate funds to even add one?

Well, as the case has been pretty much all offseason, they do.

So as we exit the mandatory minicamp portion of our offseason, let’s take an updated look at every team’s remaining salary cap space:

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire