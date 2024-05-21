Panthers take next step in building Uptown practice facility

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Panthers are one step closer to creating a new practice facility in Uptown.

Charlotte City Council members held a public hearing Monday on rezoning 12.04 acres near Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers Stadium, LLC filed a rezoning petition with the City of Charlotte in February to allow for redevelopment of the area as a UE Uptown Edge Zoning District.

The specified area up for rezoning sits east of South Cedar Street, west of Fourth Street and north of Mint Street.

The plan involves building on the land where the former practice fields and now-demolished Atrium Health indoor facility stood and expanding into property the city owns and uses as a parking lot off West Fourth.

Building plans include a parking deck, an indoor field house and an outdoor practice facility with temporary seating for up to 5,000 people.

City planning staff recommended the council approve the petition. They said potential public benefits justify the needed changes if developers negate potential environmental and transit issues.

For example, the land nears property Charlotte Area Transit System leaders have eyed for the proposed LYNX Silver Line – a light rail that would run from Matthews to Uptown.

Developers would have to coordinate with transit officials for the right-of-way for the future rail.

Panthers representatives for the project, Jeff Brown and Caroline Wright, spoke to council members about the changes they have made to allow for the rail right-of-way and limiting the buildings to 70 feet instead of the originally proposed 95 feet to protect residents’ view of the city skyline.

One Uptown resident, Wesley Clark, spoke against the rezoning petition. He said the community’s concerns and proposed alternatives were not taken into consideration.

Queen City News spoke with several residents who live near the stadium in February when the Panthers first petitioned for rezoning. Several were concerned about parking and traffic on their neighborhood streets. Many said they understood the risk of traffic when they moved to the area, others said recent development has worsened the traffic issues.

Team representatives announced in December they plan to move Panthers Training Camp to Uptown facilities in 2024. The Panthers have held Training Camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for the past 28 years.

Panthers officials said they are in the process of installing two outdoor grass fields which will be ready for training camp in July. They could not offer any additional details about what kind of seating or designated fan viewing areas may be available for the summer workouts.

The team planned to begin training camp workouts in a new practice facility in Rock Hill, South Carolina in 2023. Months of legal disputes between Tepper Sports and Entertainment and local authorities brought the project to an abrupt end after the facility was half-built.

Uptown business owners said they are optimistic the facility and training camp will bring in business.

The planning committee is scheduled to discuss the petition and form their recommendation for the council at their next meeting Tuesday, June 4. The public is welcome to attend, but it is not a continuation of the public hearing. Interested parties can contact the committee members ahead of the meeting to provide feedback.

