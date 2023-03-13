Panthers, NC native Shy Tuttle agree to multiyear deal in free agency, report says

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly beefed up their defensive front.

The Panthers agreed to terms with former New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Shyheim “Shy” Tuttle on Monday, according to ESPN. The agreement was made during the NFL’s “legal tampering period,” a negotiating window that precedes the 4 p.m. Wednesday official start to free agency.

Adam Schefter reported that the deal is for three years and $19.5 million. The contract includes $13 million in guaranteed money, according to Schefter.

Tuttle, who was born in Midway, North Carolina, will get a big payday and a homecoming all wrapped in one. Tuttle went to North Davidson High School in Lexington, North Carolina before playing college football at Tennessee.

The 27-year-old lineman went undrafted in 2019 and signed with the Saints. Tuttle spent four seasons in New Orleans, producing 143 tackles and four sacks.

Tuttle, listed as 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, fills a major hole up front within the Panthers’ defensive line, as the unit switches to a 3-4 base defense.

With Matthew Ioannidis likely to leave in free agency and Carolina switching up their scheme under new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, the Panthers were projected to have a fresh set of lineman around former first-round pick Derrick Brown this year.

Tuttle and Brown are ideal fits for outside ends in an odd front. Now, the Panthers will need to look to find a nose tackle to complement the young pair.

With defensive line being addressed, the Panthers still have some heavy lifting to do in free agency. Center Bradley Bozeman, running back D’Onta Foreman and several other incumbent free agents remain unsigned. There are also needs at wide receiver, tight end and safety to consider.