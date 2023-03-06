Panthers named top trade destination for Titans RB Derrick Henry

It’s not a shocker to see the Carolina Panthers as the topic of some recent trade rumblings, especially with a few quarterbacks to be had atop the 2023 NFL draft. But this type of deal could be classified as a bit of surprise.

In light of the Tennessee Titans reportedly shopping around Derrick Henry at this past week’s combine, Draft Network’s Justin Melo tabbed the top three trade destinations for the star running back. And along with the Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills sit the Panthers.

Melo writes:

The Panthers don’t currently have a starting running back under contract. D’Onta Foreman should be cheap to re-sign, but the former Texas standout is headed for unrestricted free agency as things stand. Foreman isn’t exactly a game-changer. Reich appreciates a three-down running back after designing an offense around Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. Panthers fans expect to contend for the unpredictable NFC South division title in 2023. Acquiring Derrick Henry would expedite the process.

Acquiring Henry would also take “Keep Pounding” to another level.

The 6-foot-3, 247-pounder is the absolute definition of a bell cow back, having led the NFL in carries in three of the last four seasons. Over that time, he’s run for 6,042 yards and 56 touchdowns while picking up two All-Pro nods, three Pro Bowl selections and 2020 Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Foreman, Carolina’s leading rusher from 2022, may be a hot commodity come next week. So it might be prudent to have a backup plan, even if the subject of the plan is anything but a backup.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire