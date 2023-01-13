Panthers named potential trade fit for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Derek Carr said goodbye to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, extending his love and gratitude to the fans and franchise he spent the last nine years of his life with. And soon enough, he’ll be saying hello to new fans and a new franchise.

But where?

NFL.com lead draft writer Eric Edholm came up with six potential suitors for the three-time Pro Bowler, including your favorite quarterback recyclers—the Carolina Panthers.

“If the team isn’t convinced that Sam Darnold is part of the rebuild process, potentially under the guidance of a new coach (who would have some say on that matter), then it must consider all avenues to find a starter again in 2023,” Edholm writes. “This is a young team with some foundational talent around which to build, and the Panthers could end up with six 2023 NFL Draft picks in the top 150 overall, thanks to the Christian McCaffrey trade. The NFC South definitely feels like it’s in major flux, too. So while drafting a young quarterback can’t be dismissed at all, going the veteran route also has to be on the table.”

According to a report from Ellis L. Williams of The Charlotte Observer from Wednesday, the Panthers preference is to find their answer under center through the draft. If that, however, doesn’t pan out, then Carr could be on the table.

The Raiders will have until Feb. 15 to find a trade for their franchise’s all-time leading passer, which may be complicated by the pricey three-year extension that’s about to kick in starting next season. If they cannot, the 31-year-old will be cut.

Related

Panthers declare NFL's 2nd-highest amount of unused cap space for 2022 Is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson key for Steve Wilks' candidacy?

List

Panthers 2023 coaching search tracker

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire