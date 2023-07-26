The Panthers have named Bryce Young the starting quarterback

There will be no quarterback competition at the Carolina Panthers training camp. It only took a day for head coach Frank Reich to come out publicly and announce that rookie Bryce Young is officially the starting quarterback.

This means Matt Corral will be relegated to the second string from the beginning. There had been a thought that Corral might come back from his injury and push Young for a starting spot.

Carolina selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft after trading up to get him. Young had a stellar career at the University of Alabama and hopes to be an outlier among franchise NFL quarterbacks since he lacks ideal height.

