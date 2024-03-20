Panthers name Jonathan Cooley defensive pass game coordinator

The Panthers have made a change to their defensive coaching staff.

Joseph Person on TheAthletic.com reported and the team confirmed that secondary/cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley now has the title of defensive pass game coordinator.

Cooley moved to the Panthers last year after spending the 2022 season as the Rams defensive backs coach. He worked with Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero with the Rams in in 2020 and 2021 as well and he coached in the college ranks before moving to Los Angeles.

Bert Watts is the safeties coach in Carolina and the Panthers have former NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall on the staff as an assistant defensive backs coach.