Panthers name Dan Morgan their new General Manager

The Panthers had a long list of candidates for their General Manager opening, interviewing Giants assistant G.M. Brandon Brown and Eagles assistant G.M. Alec Halaby. But when it came time to make a hiring, they didn't look far.

The team announced the promotion of Dan Morgan to president of football operations/G.M. on Monday, as part of a restructuring of the front office.

The former Pro Bowl linebacker, who helped Carolina to Super Bowl XXXVIII, will take over the personnel operation.

He succeeds Scott Fitterer, who was fired after a 2-15 season.

"Dan has a thorough knowledge of our football personnel and a clear vision to take us where we all want to go," Panthers owner David Tepper said, via Darin Gantt of the team website. "We know he will attack this opportunity with the same intensity he did as a Panthers player."

Morgan began his post-playing NFL career as an intern with the Seahawks in 2010 and moved up the ranks through their Super Bowl run to eventually become Seattle's director of pro personnel. He moved to Buffalo in 2018 as director of player personnel.

He returned to Carolina in 2021 as assistant G.M.