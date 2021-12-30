Panthers missing CB Stephon Gilmore, LT Cameron Erving again on Thursday
We might as well slap the ol’ “Out” tag on Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore for Week 17. If the head coach comes out, as early as Matt Rhule did on Wednesday, and says you’re not expected to play—that’s essentially as good as official.
So, Thursday’s absence of the 2019 Defensive Player of Year was not the least bit surprising. Also remaining out with Gilmore was offensive lineman Cameron Erving.
The 2021 free-agent signing has already missed six games due to various injuries in his first season with Carolina. If he cannot go for the second straight week, we’ll likely see rookie Brady Christensen start on the blindside once again.
Here’s how the rest of the day’s report panned out:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LT Cameron Erving
Calf
DNP
DNP
CB Stephon Gilmore
Groin
DNP
DNP
S Kenny Robinson
Illness
DNP
–
S Juston Burris
Groin
Limited
Limited
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Groin
Limited
Limited
S Sean Chandler
Groin
–
Limited
(Geez, that’s a lot of groin pains.)
In addition to being a little short on the report, the Panthers also placed a new trio of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list—safety Kenny Robinson, running back Reggie Bonnafon and defensive end Darryl Johnson. They did, however, get back corner Rashaan Melvin, who will provide some much needed help for a battered secondary.
