Panthers have met virtually with at least three 2021 NFL draft prospects so far

The NFL will eventually get back to business as usual, perhaps as soon as this summer. Commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters earlier this week the league expects stadiums to be full for the 2021 season and wants to see the fans back. For now, a lot of the work is still being done online, though.

On that score, the Panthers have met virtually with at least three 2021 draft prospects, per Justin Melo at the Draft Network.

Oregon CB Deommodore Lenoir

Lenoir (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) can play either the slot or outside corner positions – an obvious plus for the Panthers, who need help at both spots. He’s a willing tackler with some sharp ball skills, notching six interceptions and 21 pass breakups in 45 games with the Ducks.

Here’s a look at his tape against Iowa State.

Lenoir is projected to be picked between rounds 4-6.

Boise State CB/KR Avery Williams

Williams (5-foot-9, 188 pounds) is another corner prospect from the Northwest that Carolina has an eye on. He posted similar numbers compared to Lenoir in college, totaling four picks and 22 passes defensed.

With Williams there’s a huge bonus in the return game, though. Between punts and kickoffs, he racked up almost 2,000 total yards and scored a remarkable nine return touchdowns, tying an NCAA record. Here’s some of Williams’ best work on special teams.

Carolina could use a new return specialist and Williams is by far the best in this class.

Charleston WR Mike Strachan

The Panthers have also Zoomed with a local Division II receiver prospect who’s got size and athleticism to spare.

Strachan (6-foot-5, 228 pounds) is a track star who’s broken a number of school receiving records, totaling 2,332 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Even after signing tight end Dan Arnold, the Panthers could use another weapon with Strachan’s build. He’s projected to be a Day 3 pick.

Related