Panthers will meet with QB Cam Newton

Well, maybe Cam Newton isn’t a “hypothetical” for the Carolina Panthers after all.

According to Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer, the team will meet with the quarterback on Thursday. This development, funnily enough, comes less than 24 hours after head coach Matt Rhule seemingly dismissed the possibility of signing the 32-year-old amidst the team’s quarterback woes.

Alexander’s report notes that the meeting will involve Rhule, owner David Tepper and vice president of football operations Steven Drummond. Newton has been a free agent since being released by the New England Patriots back in August.

The Panthers, losers in five of their last six contests, are currently in a bit of a conundrum at the position.

Starter Sam Darnold is set to miss at least four weeks after fracturing his scapula. The fourth-year passer struggled mightily before the injury, having completed just 51.9 percent of his throws for an average of 159.4 yards per game with two touchdowns and eight interceptions over his last five outings.

Carolina signed veteran Matt Barkley on Tuesday, who will presumably back up P.J. Walker for their Week 10 tilt against the 8-1 Arizona Cardinals. That situation, however, obviously won’t suffice for a team hopeful to land itself a playoff spot for the first time in five years.

The last time they were in the playoffs, coincidentally, was with Newton under center. The franchise’s all-time passing leader and only Panther to ever be named the league’s Most Valuable Player led the organization to three division titles and four postseason appearances over his nine-year stint with the team.

Will they make it 10?

