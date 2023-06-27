Panthers may be more focused on signing EDGE, CB than DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins-to-the-Carolina Panthers rumors sure are fun, but are they realistic? According to one of the most connected team beat reporters, not so much.

Joe Person of The Athletic followed up on Tuesday morning’s report from ESPN national correspondent Sal Paolantonio, which indicated that the Panthers and Cleveland Browns are still “lurking” around for the free-agent wideout. Person suggests that general manager Scott Fitterer and crew may be more focused on adding to the other side of the ball.

Regarding DeAndre Hopkins … as long as Scott Fitterer's here, Panthers will always monitor FAs who might be a fit. But this team has more pressing needs at Edge and CB. — Joe Person (@josephperson) June 27, 2023

Carolina hasn’t exactly found a true No. 1 receiver for rookie quarterback Bryce Young this offseason. They have, however, done quite a bit of work at the position—inking veterans Adam Thielen and DJ Chark and taking Jonathan Mingo in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft.

The same really cannot be said about the outside linebacker and cornerback spots. Two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns is still without a proven partner off the edge while Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson—both of whom are recovering from injuries—don’t have much depth to speak of behind them.

So even though bringing Hopkins home would be the sexiest signing the Panthers can make, it might not be the most practical.

