Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk fined for Game 4 cross-check on Garnet Hathaway

Matthew Tkachuk disciplined for cross-check on Garnet Hathaway

Matthew Tkachuk won't have to miss a game after his cheap shot on Garnet Hathaway in Game 4. But his wallet will be a little lighter.

The Florida Panthers star has been fined $ 5,000 -- the maximum allowable under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement -- for his cross-check on Hathaway in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Boston Bruins, the league announced Monday.

The incident occurred at the end of the first period at FLA Live Arena when Tkachuk jabbed his stick into Hathaway's ribs, dropping the Bruins winger to the ice in pain.

Tkachuk was assessed a minor penalty, and Boston made him pay with a Jake DeBrusk goal on the ensuing power play that gave the B's a 2-0 lead.

Tkachuk has two goals and three assists through four games in this series and is Florida's most talented offensive player, but he's also logged 16 penalty minutes by crossing the line on a few occasions. Tkachuk even tried to fight Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark in Game 4, earning himself a game misconduct as a result.

Boston holds a commanding 3-1 series lead after two impressive wins in Florida and can advance to the second round with a victory in Wednesday's Game 5 at TD Garden.