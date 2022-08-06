Panthers DE Marquis Haynes Sr. carted off during practice

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Although the number of red jerseys have piled up a bit, the Carolina Panthers have almost gotten through the second week of training camp without any major injuries. Unfortunately, however, that may now no longer be the case.

During scrimmage action on Saturday, defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. sustained what appeared to be a left knee injury. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound lineman, who was aided off the field by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ionannidis, was eventually carted off into the locker room.

The Panthers have been notably thin on pass rushers, to the point where both general manager Scott Fitterer and head coach Matt Rhule have commented on their desire to add to their defensive trenches. Carolina recently lost out on their attempt to reel in two-time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap, who opted for a one-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

We’ll keep you updated on Haynes’ injury as more details become available.

