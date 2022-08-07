Panthers DE Marquis Haynes day-to-day after knee injury

The Carolina Panthers experienced their first somber moment of the summer on Saturday, when defensive end Marquis Haynes Sr. was helped off the practice field after sustaining a left knee injury. But luckily, the somberness stopped there.

As first reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com early this afternoon, Haynes has avoided any significant injury and is considered day-to-day as the team heads into their third week of training camp. The fifth-year veteran was initially aided off by teammates Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis and then carted away to the locker room following the scare.

This, obviously, is a tremendous sigh of relief for Haynes—first and foremost—and Carolina. The Panthers defense has lacked depth amongst its pass rushers—especially after losing Haason Reddick, who led the team in sacks last season, to the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Matt Rhule’s squad is also dealing with a handful of injuries in their secondary. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn, CJ Henderson, Keith Taylor Jr. and Duke Dawson have all been limited—in one capacity or another—in training camp activity thus far.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire