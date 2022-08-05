Panthers LS JJ Jansen in line to break franchise record

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers waived 2021 sixth-round pick Thomas Fletcher—the only challenger to the team’s longtime long snapper JJ Jansen. But now that there is no competition, the 15th-year veteran is in line to snap a franchise record.

The 36-year-old Jansen, who arrived in Carolina through a trade with the Green Bay Packers way back in 2009, will enter the 2022 campaign having played 209 games for the organization. If he plays in just 13 more—bringing that total to a magic 222—then he’ll surpass the current Panthers record of 221 held by former kicker John Kasay.

As long as head coach Matt Rhule doesn’t decide to spice things up again with another challenger and Jansen remains healthy, that mark should be broken in Week 14. That Sunday will see the Panthers travel west to take on the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 11.

In addition to that impressive feat, Jansen has also gone over a decade without a botched snap—with that lone mistake coming in the 2010 season opener against the New York Giants. He was also selected to his first and only Pro Bowl appearance for his efforts in 2013.

So, yeah, Jansen has seen quite a bit here in Charlotte. He’s played for Rhule, Ron Rivera and John Fox, and he’s played on a 2-14 team and a 15-1 team.

And now, he’ll soon see some more history. But this time, it’ll be his own.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire