Panthers loss to Saints keeps 49ers from clinching playoff berth in Week 17

The 49ers did their part Sunday. They beat the Texans 23-7 to put themselves in line to clinch one of the final two playoff spots available in the NFC. All they needed was the Panthers to upset the Saints in New Orleans. Carolina couldn’t take care of business.

While the Panthers jumped out to a 10-3 second-quarter lead, the Saints started chipping away with four field goals to make it 12-10 by the end of the third quarter. They tacked on a touchdown for good measure and their defense got a stop to secure an 18-10 win.

While the 49ers didn’t clinch Sunday, they still control their own destiny going into the final week of the year. If they beat the Rams in Los Angeles, they’re in the playoffs. If they lose, they’ll need a little bit of help.

On the bright side, it would’ve been a disaster had San Francisco lost to Houston. Then they’d not control their own destiny and they’d need a win with help to clinch in Week 18.

The 49ers and Rams are set to kick off from SoFi Stadium on Sunday at 1:25 pm PT.

