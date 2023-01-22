Panthers losing fewest snaps to free agency in 2023

If the Carolina Panthers want to keep the band together, they can—and we’re not just talking about Steve Wilks.

Pro Football Focus salary cap analyst Brad Spielberger recently gauged the upcoming free agency landscape, diving into how much value each team could potentially lose through expiring contracts. When charting overall team snaps against cumulative dollar value of WAR, the Panthers pop up as one heck of an outlier . . .

PFF.com

The fact that they’re all the way to the left indicates their impending free-agent class accounts for (by far) the fewest amount of combined snaps amongst the entire bunch. They’re not losing much in terms of dollar value either, as their mark sits as the seventh-lowest in the NFL.

As for who makes up those numbers, the Panthers have 19 men set to hit the open market in the spring. Some of the notable names for them include their most recent starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, running back D’Onta Foreman, center Bradley Bozeman, defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, kicker Eddy Piñeiro and long snapper JJ Jansen.

