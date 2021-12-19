Panthers lose only kicker on roster to injury in warmups before facing Bills

The Carolina Panthers lost kicker Zane Gonzalez to an injury while he was warming up before Sunday afternoon's game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gonzalez had to be helped off the field, and the team said he would miss the game with a quad injury. The NFL on Fox broadcast showed Gonzalez hobbling after a kick before the game.

He is the only kicker listed on the Panthers' depth chart. The Fox broadcast showed wide receiver Brandon Zylstra practicing kickoffs and backup quarterback P.J. Walker trying field goals prior to the game.

Update: Panthers K Zane Gonzalez suffered an injury during pregame warm ups and is now OUT.



Gonzalez, 26, is in his first season with the Panthers after previously playing for the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

He had made 20 of 22 field goal attempts this season, including his last 17, plus 22 of 23 extra-point attempts.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Panthers lose only kicker, Zane Gonzalez, to injury before game