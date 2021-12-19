Panthers lose kicker Zane Gonzalez in pregame warmups

Things have not been going well for the Carolina Panthers. They got worse Sunday … before kicking off against the Buffalo Bills.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez goes down with a quad injury in pregame warmups and that leaves the Panthers minus one kicker.

You say use the punter, right? Lachlan Edwards grew up in Australia and has never kicked field goals or PATs or anything else that involves kicking and not punting.

Update: Panthers K Zane Gonzalez suffered an injury during pregame warm ups and is now OUT. Our crew breaks down how Carolina will handle the kicking situation in today's game. pic.twitter.com/rqC3hZ6j3e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 19, 2021

In 12 games with the Panthers, Gonzalez has connected on 20 of 22 field-goal attempts with a long of 57 yards and made 22 of 23 extra points.

Send in the tryouts:

Panthers are trying out kickers in pregame pic.twitter.com/IdJZexGfFc — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) December 19, 2021