Panthers looking at return to Wofford College for training camp

The NFL is allowing teams to conduct training camp away from home, with an league-approved infectious disease emergency response (IDER) plan.

The Panthers have begun the process for a return to Wofford College for training camp this summer, Alaina Getzenberg of the Charlotte Observer reports.

“We are in discussions with Wofford College and are excited about the possibility of returning to Spartanburg for training camp,” a team spokesperson said in a statement.

The Panthers held training camp at Bank of America Stadium last year after the league mandated teams remain home for the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team extended its partnership with Wofford on a two-year contract that originally went through 2021.

The franchise has held camp at the Spartanburg, South Carolina, college every summer except 2020.

The Panthers are building a new team facility in Rock Hill, but the pandemic has pushed back the opening of the site. The Panthers now are not expected to hold their first training camp there until 2023, per Getzenberg.

Only eight other teams — the Bills, Colts, Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Raiders, Steelers and Washington — were scheduled to train away from home last summer.

