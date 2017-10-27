Panthers look to take advantage of fading Wings

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Perhaps now -- with four more home games in a row -- is when the Florida Panthers make their move up the standings.

The Panthers are just 4-5-0 overall, but they are 3-1-0 at home after routing the Anaheim Ducks 8-3 on Thursday. It was Florida's most goals since 2009.

"That's what we've talked about -- taking advantage of this homestand," Panthers rookie coach Bob Boughner said. "We want to make sure that when we get into November, we are over .500 and start climbing a bit."

On Saturday night, the Panthers continue their five-game homestand by hosting the Detroit Red Wings, who have lost six straight contests, earning just one point during that span.

Detroit will have to contend with a top Panthers line that seems to be clicking. Center Aleksander Barkov and left winger Jonathan Huberdeau are tied for the team lead with 10 points each, and right winger Evgeni Dadonov has nine.

Barkov, 22, has three goals and four assists in his past four games, showing why he is regarded as one of the best young centers in the NHL. He had three points on Thursday, including two slick assists to set up Dadonov goals.

"'Barkie' is a beast out there," Boughner said. "He's dynamite."

Boughner added that "teams are trying to keep their big boys (best scorers) away from him," which is a reference to Barkov's defensive prowess as well.

If there is a concern on the Panthers, it is depth among their forwards. Florida is in excellent shape at center, where is has Barkov; Vincent Trocheck, who also has 10 points; Radim Vrbata, who had a hat trick on Thursday; and captain Derek MacKenzie, who mans the fourth line and is known for defense and penalty-killing.

But on the wings, the Panthers have been caught short thanks to upper-body injuries to Connor Brickley and Colton Sceviour and a lower-body injury to Jared McCann.