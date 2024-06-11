Panthers’ lockdown defense returns to form. And more notables from Stanley Cup Final Game 2

Just how much did the Florida Panthers’ defense step up against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final?

According to the advanced hockey statistics website Natural Stat Trick, the Panthers limited the Oilers to just nine total scoring chances and only one high-danger chance — none at 5-on-5 — as Florida rallied for a 4-1 win on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.

The last time the Oilers had a game in which they did not generate a high-danger chance when the game was at full strength? Oct. 28, 2016.

Through the first two periods Monday, Florida allowed just seven total shots on goal.

“Our gap was good,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said, “and the effort was outstanding.”

It made for an easy night for goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky — at least when compared to Game 1 of the series. After needing to make 32 saves, including 13 on high-danger shots, in the series opener, Bobrovsky went more than 11 minutes to begin the game before facing a shot — a dribbled shot from Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm with the game at 4-on-4 that got past him to open scoring.

After that, Bobrovsky was a perfect 18 for 18 the rest of the way.

He is the first goaltender since 2008 to allow one goal or fewer through the first two games of a Stanley Cup Final.

Bobrovsky is 14-5 through his 19 games this playoffs and has a 2.02 goals against average.

Now, a game in which Bobrovsky was rarely tested isn’t exactly anything new this postseason. This was the fifth time in 19 games this postseason that the Panthers have held an opponent to fewer than 20 shots on goal — something only 11 other NHL teams have done in a single playoffs and the first since the Detroit Red Wings had six and Toronto Maple Leafs had five in the 2002 Stanley Cup playoffs.

More Game 2 notables

▪ With a pair of third-period goals, Evan Rodrigues logged his third career multigoal playoff game and second with Florida (also May 10 at Boston).

Rodrigues’ three goals are tied for the most in NHL history through a player’s first two Stanley Cup Final games. Rodrigues’ second goal came on the power play, breaking Edmonton’s streak of 34 successful penalty kills.

▪ Anton Lundell tallied assists on Florida’s first and third goals for his third multi-point game of the postseason.

▪ With an assist on Aaron Ekblad’s empty-net goal, Sam Bennett is now on a five-game point streak.

▪ The Panthers’ win Monday was their seventh comeback victory of the 2024 postseason. Florida also improved to 5-1 when tied after two periods this postseason.

Zito third in GM of the Year voting

Panthers general manager Bill Zito came in third place in voting for the Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award, which the NHL announced Monday night.

The Dallas Stars’ Jim Nill won the award, with the Vancouver Canucks’ Patrik Allvin coming in second.

Zito received seven of 42 first-place votes and was on 20 ballots overall (eight second place votes, five third place votes).

