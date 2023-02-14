Panthers listed as odds-on favorite to sign Derek Carr

At some point later today, the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr will finalize their divorce—and on Valentine’s Day, no less. Carr, who told the team he would not waive his no-trade clause in any event, will be released after nearly a decade with the silver and black.

So, who’s going to show the four-time Pro Bowl passer some love and come in on the rebound? Well, according to BetOnline.ag, it could be the Carolina Panthers—who are currently listed as their odds-on favorite.

Updated top odds for next team (if they leave current) from @betonline_ag: AARON RODGERS:

Raiders (-300)

Jets (+200)

Bucs (14/1)

49ers (16/1) LAMAR JACKSON:

Falcons (+300)

Jets (+350)

Raiders (+450)

Bucs (+500) DEREK CARR:

Panthers (+140)

Saints (+150)

Jets (+300)

Bucs (+900) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) February 14, 2023

In a bit of a surprise, the Panthers stack even higher than the New Orleans Saints—who hosted Carr for multiple meetings last week. The 31-year-old, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, is also expected to speak to other potential suitors as he takes his time in weighing the developing options.

Given that he’ll be cut prior to the start of the new league year, Carr will get the jump on the rest of the free agent market and is allowed to sign at any time following the release.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire