Panthers listed as most likely team to pick No. 1 by multiple oddsmakers

As much as they’d probably like to be, the Carolina Panthers are not in the driver’s seat for the 2023 NFL draft. But that doesn’t mean they won’t eventually force their way up front.

Multiple oddsmakers currently list the Panthers, who are positioned at the ninth overall position, as the most likely team to pick first come April 27.

Some VERY interesting odds of which team will pick 1st in the 2023 NFL Draft sent to me by @betonline_ag: Team to Select 1st in the NFL Draft Carolina Panthers

5/4

(+125)

Indianapolis Colts

11/4

(+275)

Houston Texans

29/10

(+290)

Chicago Bears

6/1

(+600)

Las Vegas Raiders

6/1… https://t.co/pfUixhDZZb — Jared Tokarz (@JaredNFLDraft) March 8, 2023

Odds to make the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 #NFLDraft (via @BetOnlineBurns): Panthers (+125)

Colts (+275)

Texans (+290)

Bears (+600)

Raiders (+600)

Falcons (11/1)

Buccaneers (14/1)

Commanders (16/1)

Jets (25/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) March 8, 2023

These odds have, most likely, materialized after what was reportedly a very thorough visit to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine for Carolina. The Panthers, in fact, were the most aggressive team in Indianapolis, according to national NFL insider Cameron Wolfe.

“[Chicago Bears general manager] Ryan Poles has made it clear that the No. 1 pick is up for auction,” Wolfe said on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Football. “He’s probably gonna take that type of haul, if not more, for Carolina to get up in there. And this team—I’ve never heard a team in the combine more aggressive than Carolina. So I’d imagine you’ll hear their name a lot between now and the draft time as far as moving up for a quarterback.”

Well, that didn’t take long.

As for who that pick will potentially be used on, FOX Charlotte’s Will Kunkel said on Wednesday’s episode of the Panthers On Tap podcast that he believes three quarterbacks are under serious consideration for Carolina—Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Kentucky’s Will Levis.

