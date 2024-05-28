Panthers listed amongst NFL’s most improved offenses for 2024

When you amass the fewest yards and fewest points in the entire NFL, there’s literally nowhere to go but up. Well, that’s the case for the 2024 Carolina Panthers—who may be primed to start that positive trajectory.

David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently listed off the league’s most improved offensive units. The Panthers, after retooling their personnel this offseason, come in at No. 4.

Kenyon writes:

Last year, the Carolina Panthers mustered only 13.9 points per game with a league-worst 4.1 yards per play. Bryce Young struggled mightily—and didn’t have a great situation—in a nightmarish rookie year.

There is plenty of optimism about 2024, though. Carolina inked guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis to big-money contracts in hopes of improving the blocking. Yosh Nijman also provides some experienced depth to the unit as a swing tackle. At receiver, the Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson and used their opening draft pick on Xavier Legette. Carolina further padded the offense with second-round running back Jonathon Brooks and fourth-round tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

Similar to Washington, the additions won’t necessarily lead to a dramatic ascent in 2024. But the Panthers should feel a whole lot more confident in the new-look offense this season.

Hunt and Lewis, for one, signed to a combined $153 million out of free agency. The duo is expected to start on the interior, with Austin Corbett kicking into the middle at center.

At the wideout spot, Johnson and Legette should give Young some open windows and explosive playmaking ability—two pluses he didn’t see much of in 2023. Plus, Brooks and Sanders could prove to be long-term answers at two positions that have needed them.

And hopefully for the Panthers, their new offensive-minded head coach Dave Canales is able to tie it all together . . . for much more than 13.9 points per game and 4.1 yards per play.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire