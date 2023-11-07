Panthers list DJ Chark, Xavier Woods as out of practice again on Tuesday

The Panthers held a walkthrough instead of practice for the second straight day on Tuesday and their estimated injury report remained the same as well.

Wide receiver DJ Chark (elbow) was listed as a non-participant again on Tuesday. Chark was listed as questionable for Week Nine with the same injury, but he played and caught a touchdown in Carolina's loss to the Colts.

Safety Xavier Woods (thigh), linebacker Luiji Vilain (knee), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), and wide receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle) joined Chark in that category.

Edge rusher Brian Burns (concussion, elbow) and cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion) also missed practice and the time required to clear the league's concussion protocol means that they are all but ruled out for Thursday night already.

Safety Vonn Bell (quadriceps), running back Raheem Blackshear (ankle), left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), linebacker Marquis Haynes (back), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), and tight end Tommy Tremble (shoulder) remained in the full participant group. That likely puts them on track to play against the Bears, although Haynes will have to be activated from injured reserve if he's going to get on the field.