Panthers would likely be charged a premium in trade for Sean Payton

Sean Payton isn’t going to come cheap—no matter which team is vying for his services in 2023 and beyond. But in the case of the Carolina Panthers, he’ll probably have to come at a premium.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport recently gave his thoughts about a potential deal for Payton, one his next employer would have to make given that he’s under contract with the New Orleans Saints through 2024. And when mentioning the Panthers, he said it’s likely they’d be presented with an NFC South tax by the Saints.

Rapoport stated the following on Wednesday:

“It’s not just: ‘Is Sean Payton going to take a job?’ It’s also: ‘Is a team gonna pay him?’ and ‘Is a team gonna meet the asking price of the New Orleans Saints?’ Now, of course, if the Panthers try to hire Sean Payton, I would expect their price to be a lot higher than some of the other teams mainly because it would be in the division. All of the teams that’ve received permission to speak with him seem to be onboard with at least a first-round pick and more being the price.”

The price, as reported by Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com that same day, will likely be starting at a pair of first-round picks. Payton will also be commanding a hefty price of his own, as Duncan also noted that the former Super Bowl champion coach is looking for a four-year deal worth anywhere from $20 million to $25 million per season.

As of now, Carolina’s meeting with Payton—one that was initially slated for Friday in Manhattan—has been put on hold. But we’ll see if owner David Tepper, who’s already been swindled once by a head coach, is willing to dish out the money and resources for another.

