Panthers’ light start to 2021 schedule just got easier

The Carolina Panthers may have a real chance to begin their 2021 season with a 3-0 record. Carolina has a relatively light schedule to start the year and today it got a little bit easier.

Specifically, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is going to miss the first month of the season as he recovers from ankle surgery.

From NFL Now: The #Saints are expected to be without star WR Michael Thomas for at least the first month of the season as he recovers from June ankle surgery. pic.twitter.com/5YBS7I5B4k — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2021

That’s relevant news because the Panthers host the Saints Week 2. While Thomas might be overrated, obviously it’s preferable to face New Orleans without him in the lineup.

Unless some unknown star emerges early for the Saints, this will leave their stud running back Alvin Kamara carrying a heavy load once again. Kamara is one of the league’s most ridiculous running backs, but Thomas being out will enable opposing defenses to focus in much more on stopping Kamara. Combined with a step down at quarterback from Drew Brees to Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill, Carolina will be facing a far less formidable offense than the one we saw at the end of the 2020 campaign.

Before New Orleans, the Panthers start their season at home against the Jets, a matchup they are rightfully favored in. New York has a brilliant defensive coach in Robert Saleh. However, he’s got one of football’s most flawed rosters and this will be his starting quarterback’s first NFL game.

After the Saints, Carolina visits Houston, home of what will be the worst team in the league if Deshaun Watson is unavailable.

Add it all up and a 3-0 start is definitely within reach.