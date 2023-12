Panthers LG Justin McCray carted off with calf injury after first play

The Panthers did not make it through their first play before having a player go down.

Left guard Justin McCray injured his calf only 23 seconds into the game.

He needed a cart to get off the field.

The Panthers report McCray as doubtful to return.

Cade Mays replaced McCray at left guard.

McCray was playing only his fourth game of the season and making his second start.