Panthers legend Steve Smith officially named 2022 Hall of Fame nominee

Carolina Panthers fans know about “Ice up, son.” But pretty soon, it might be “Bronze up, son.”

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced its Modern-Era nominees for the 2022 class, a group that included 10 first-timers. And of them, of course, is Panthers great Steve Smith.

BREAKING: The Modern-Era nominees for the Class of 2022 have been unveiled. The list is comprised of 122 players. Among the group are 10 first-year eligible players. 📰 >> https://t.co/tx6ulgv2Cw#PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/LcEyiX4ux5 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 22, 2021

Over his 13 years in Carolina, Smith amassed 12,197 yards and 67 touchdowns on 836 catches—all franchise records. He then went on to play his final three years with the Baltimore Ravens, adding another 2,534 yards and 14 scores from ages 35 to 37.

Smith put away his cleats as the NFL’s eighth all-time leading receiver. He, as he’s just been deemed eligible, remains the only man of the top-9 on that list yet to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Joining Smith in their first years of eligibility are wide receivers Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester and Andre Johnson, offensive linemen Jake Long and Nick Mangold, defensive linemen DeMarcus Ware, Robert Mathis and Vince Wilfork and cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

Related